Assam’s Japan-funded water supply project hit by frequent pipeline bursts

June 14, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - GUWAHATI

Frequently bursting pipelines of a Japan-funded water supply project in Guwahati have put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government on the back foot.

Jets of water at very high pressure escaping from allegedly brittle underground pipes have killed a woman, injured more than 40 people, forced 75 homeless people into a relief camp, and destroyed property worth millions of rupees since May 24.

The last of eight such cases happened in the Zoo Road area of Guwahati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

While the Congress and other political parties have slammed the BJP for shoddy work and demanded compensation for the victims of pipeline bursts, the government pointed out that the pipes were laid nine years ago.

“We will take measures to prevent any such incident in the future and stern action would be taken against those responsible for such mishaps,” Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said.

He also said hydro-testing of the network of pipelines has been undertaken to ensure the system can withstand the pressure of water from the pumping stations. “Apart from hydrologists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, we shall bring experts from across the country for a permanent solution,” he added.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency had provided the bulk of ₹1,178.75 crore for the Guwahati water supply and sewerage project. It was launched in 2009 with the objective of providing potable water to 23.32 lakh residents of Assam’s principal city by 2050.

The project kept getting delayed due to various reasons. It was started partially during the 2022-23 fiscal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singhal presented a check of ₹3 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of Sumitra Rabha Das, who was killed by a jet of high-pressure water during the May 24 pipeline burst.