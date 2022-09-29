Assam’s Hojai district Deputy Commissioner, ADC suspended for assaulting biker

Representational image.

The Assam Government has suspended the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Hojai district for allegedly assaulting a father-son duo on a highway.

Officials said action against the duo was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he saw a CCTV footage of the incident on the Lanka-Lumding stretch of the National Highway-26 at about 8 p.m. on September 28.

DC Anupam Choudhury and ADC Raktim Baruah were travelling from Lumding to Lanka when a young biker approached their fleet of vehicles from the wrong side of the road.

Locals said ADC Baruah hit the biker with a stick. The officer and two others, including a drive of one of the official vehicles, also allegedly assaulted an elderly eyewitness, who happened to be the biker’s father.

Officials quoted the Chief Minister as saying that getting physical was not the way for officers holding respectable posts to deal with common people, even if they are errant.

Hojai officials said they have not received the suspension order yet.