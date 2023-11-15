Assam’s Barpeta district takes AI route to teaching

November 15, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Three Artificial Intelligence-based educational apps developed by a block resource person have been introduced in western Assam’s Barpeta district o “reshape the way students learn and teachers instruct”.

Prasenjit Sarma, the block resource person from the Barpeta educational block developed the apps named Lesson Plan Creator AI, AI Proofreading Assistant, and AI Teacher.

“The three transformative apps have the potential to revolutionise the educational landscape in Barpeta and beyond. These cutting-edge tools are designed to harness the power of AI and technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience for students and educators,” Ratul Kumar Das, the district’s inspector of schools and district elementary education officer said. The apps were launched in the first week of November.

“The Lesson Plan Creator AI app is set to simplify the often time-consuming and complex task of lesson planning for teachers. Leveraging the capabilities of AI, this application can instantaneously generate high-quality, activity-based, and engaging lesson plans,” Mr Sarma said.

“Teachers will be able to expedite the lesson planning process by inputting the class, subject, and topic. The app, in return, generates comprehensive lesson plans that encompass classroom management and assessment guidelines, significantly streamlining the teaching process and promoting efficiency in educators’ daily routines,” he said.

While the AI Teacher app conveys challenging topics in a language that is comprehensible and relatable to the students by presenting a subject matter in a teacher-friendly manner, the AI Proofreading Assistant is equipped to scan and rectify grammar and spelling errors in any written text, ensuring that written content maintains the highest standards of quality.

“These apps have been made accessible to a wide range of users, as they are available for download on the Google Play Store. The availability on this platform ensures that students and educators alike can easily integrate these tools into their educational processes,” Mr. Sarma said.

