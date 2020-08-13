Assamese singer-actor Zubeen Garg attacked

GUWAHATI

13 August 2020 13:49 IST

Incident happened days after Assam government proposed his appointment as the ambassador of agriculture and allied sectors in the State

Unidentified miscreants attacked Assamese singer-actor Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on Thursday while he was travelling to his residence from an audio-visual studio.

The incident happened days after the Assam government proposed him as the State’s ambassador for the agriculture and allied sectors.

According to the first information report that Mr. Garg lodged at the city’s Dispur police station, six youths travelling in a white sedan overtook and stopped his SUV in the Ganeshguri area at about 12.40 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

“They hurled abuses at me and had beer bottles in their hands. They used un-parliamentary words when I tried to defend myself,” Mr. Garg said in the FIR.

“I was accompanied by my driver and two PSOs [personal security officers] provided by the government,” he added.

“He alleged six people accosted and abused him but there was no physical assault. We are investigating the matter,” Guwahati’s Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta said.

On August 10, Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that State government intended to make Mr. Garg its agriculture ambassador in view of their involvement in the sector since 2018.

The singer-actor, best known for his Bollywood hit song Ya Ali and Assamese blockbuster film Mission China, had sought the State government’s help for facilitating a green revolution, Mr. Bora said.

Mr. Garg, who has often landed in controversies, was at the forefront of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.