Assam writer arrested on sedition charge

Assam writer Sikha Sarma was arrested on the charge of sedition and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday for her alleged comment in the social media on security personnel massacred by Maoists in Chhatisgarh, police said.

Facebook post

Ms. Sarma had on April 5, two days after the brutal killing of the security personnel, allegedly posted on Facebook “Salaried people cannot be termed martyrs if they die during duty. In that case, an electricity department employee will also be a martyr if he dies due to electrocution. Media do not make the people emotional,” The post had stirred controversy with over 11,000 comments and at least 1,600 shares in Facebook.