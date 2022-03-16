Assam vows patronage for indigenous tribal faiths and cultures

Younger generations losing touch with ancient faiths and practices, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has vowed to patronise indigenous and tribal faiths and cultures in the State.

The promise from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come almost five months after the State Cabinet approved the creation of a directorate and posts under the newly–established Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture notified in September 2021.

The directorate would be tasked with preserving indigenous faiths such as Bathou of the Bodo community and Heraka of the Zeme Naga community, considered to be endangered because of conversions to mainstream religions.

“People belonging to different indigenous and tribal faiths and cultures have been residing in Assam since ages. But the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faiths and practices,” Mr. Sarma told representatives of some 30 tribal communities in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The government had thought of creating the department to help the younger generations stay rooted to their indigenous faiths, he said.

“The department will have an action plan for the government to enrich the State’s demography and its bouquet of indigenous and tribal culture. It will essentially undertake deep research and lay strong foundation to achieve its mandate,” Mr. Sarma said.

The Chief Minister advised the representatives to register their tribal organisations with the department for receiving institutional support.

Arunachal Pradesh was the first State in the northeast to create such a department.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Arunachal Pradesh had created the Department of Indigenous Faiths and Cultural Affairs in 2017. Its nomenclature was later changed to the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, an NGO, has asked the government to restore the department’s original name besides implementing the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, an anti-conversion law.