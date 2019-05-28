Assam village mourns wild elephant that came to stay with them

A village in central Assam’s Kaliabor area on Sunday performed the last rites of a wild elephant that became a part of their lives after it met with an accident three years ago.

Injured after being hit by a train, the male elephant found safety in the area around Hatimur village. The villagers took pity on his condition and started providing food.

The villagers soon got used to the elephant and named him Burha Baba (old monk). “He was like one of us and never harmed us,” a villager said, adding the elephant’s body was found in the Tengabari area close by.

Forest officials from Kaziranga, who conducted a post-mortem on the tusker, said the elephant was old and was suffering from diseases.

“The people of the area were used to the presence of the old elephant who was not keeping well for some time,” honorary wildlife warden and elephant expert Kaushik Baruah said.