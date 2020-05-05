Other States

Assam unit of Tablighi Jamaat wants govt. to let members return

File photo: Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi.

It has submitted a list of members to the State government

The Assam unit of the Tablighi Jamaat has appealed to the State government to let members of the Jamaat, who completed their quarantine period after attending the March Nizamuddin event, return from Delhi.

Zunaid Khalid, the unit’s core committee member, told newspersons that they had also submitted a list of 439 Jamaat members stranded across the country to the Assam police.

“We have sought the government’s help for the return of the Jamaat members who have already completed their quarantine period in Delhi. A list of the other members undergoing quarantine has also been submitted so that they return home to various parts of Assam,” he said.

A government spokesperson said the request was being processed for necessary action.

Most of the 43 people who tested COVID-19 positive in Assam turned out to be those who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin. Of the 43 cases, 32 have been discharged after recovery, while a 65-year-old died.

