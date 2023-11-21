HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Transport Minister begins 30-day motorcycle tour to promote road safety

Parimal Suklabaidya will cover all 126 Assembly constituencies in the State in 30 days; rubbishes theories that the statewide tour has been planned keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election

November 21, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya embarked on his motorcycle tour on November 19.

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya embarked on his motorcycle tour on November 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has gone back to his motorcycle days to promote road safety in view of an “alarming” increase in the number of accidents in the State over the past few years.

He launched the Path Suraksha Jan Andolan on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on November 19. The Minister will cover all 126 Assembly constituencies in the State over the span of 30 days.

As per the data provided by the Transport Department, Assam recorded 6,001 cases of road accidents between January and October this year. A total of 2,606 people died and 4,800 were injured in these road accidents. The corresponding figures for 2022 and 2021 were 7,023 and 7,404 accidents, 2,994 and 3,030 deaths, and 5,637 and 5,759 injuries.

Mr Suklabaidya said the government wants to turn the campaign into a mass movement.

“Riding without wearing a helmet, over-speeding, rash driving, drunk driving, and talking on mobile phone while riding or driving have been the primary causes of the fatalities. We feel the accident rate can come down if we create mass awareness,” he told The Hindu after reaching western Assam’s Goalpara on a 350-cc motorcycle on Monday.

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya meeting people during his motorcycle tour.

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya meeting people during his motorcycle tour. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He is scheduled to set out for Dhubri district further west on Tuesday and return to Guwahati after covering all the districts in western Assam.

“I met people and leaders of various unions including those of drivers and vehicle owners. I have asked them to continue with the movement at their levels and relay the message to others,” Mr Suklabaidya said.

Meetings of Road Safety Councils are also being conducted in the districts, he said.

The Minister dismissed theories that the road safety campaign has been designed with the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind. “This is about saving lives, not seeking votes,” he said.

Related Topics

Assam / road safety / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.