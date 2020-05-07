Assam traders’ body seeks relief from donations and shutdowns

A traders’ federation in Assam has sought relief from donations by students’, social and underground groups and periodic shutdowns in order to bring the State’s economy back on the rails after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The All Assam Traders’ Association, representing some 500,000 small and medium traders, said various groups should spare them from donations — a soft word for protection money — and avoid calling shutdowns for at least two years after lockdown ends formally.

The association has also sought relief from all kinds of taxes and interest on bank loans for a similar period.

Cost of bandhs

A 2003 study by the Federation of Industries and Commerce of North Eastern Region said Assam loses an estimated ₹900 crore annually because of Statewide, regional, district and localised shutdowns. An average trader also ends up paying ‘donations’ to at least 30 groups of all kinds every year.

“All organisations can help us recover faster from the economic disaster if they desist from seeking chanda (donation) and calling bandhs for at least two years,” Prantush Roy, the association’s chief convenor told newspersons.

He added that members of the association had met key government officials on Monday to raise their concerns and help them revive their businesses after the severe lockdown impact.

The Gauhati High Court had in 2019 declared bandhs and blockades unconstitutional and directed the police to book those who call and enforce them. The court’s directive made no difference to what is today referred to as ‘bandh culture’.