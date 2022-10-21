Assam to revise list of Orunodoi cash beneficiaries

ssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have asked the district-level monitoring committees to prepare a fresh list of Orunodoi beneficiaries within 10 days. File photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought a revision of the list of Orunodoi beneficiaries by excluding those who no longer need the financial grant and including others irrespective of political ideologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orunodoi, launched in October 2020, entails a monthly grant of ₹1,250 to each of some 20 lakh beneficiaries. It is one of 18 flagship schemes of the Assam government currently in operation.

Chairing a review meeting on October 20, the Chief Minister asked the district-level monitoring committees to prepare a fresh list of beneficiaries within 10 days. The list is to be revised on the basis of surveys conducted by college students recently.

“Proper reasons should be cited for the inclusion of eligible people or the exclusion of the ineligible people,” he said at the video meeting with public representatives, deputy commissioners and members of the district-level monitoring committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the new list of beneficiaries should be “above political ideologies and partisan intentions”.

The State government had a few days ago decided to include about 6 lakh fresh beneficiaries under the scheme after Mr Sarma appealed to some beneficiaries who got government jobs to withdraw voluntarily from the scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the members of the district-level monitoring committees to collect the data from the deputy commissioners, complete their investigation regarding those left out of the scheme and prepare a new list of beneficiaries within 10 days.

The committees have been asked to finalise the list by October 25 for the deputy commissioners to upload the final data by October 28. “The idea is to transfer the fixed monthly grant to all the beneficiaries in the revised list timely in November,” a government spokesperson said.

The Orunodoi benefit is usually transferred to the bank account of each beneficiary by the 10 th of every month.

Orunodoi is said to be one of the factors behind the retention of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam.