Assam to reserve 5% seats in engineering, medical colleges for students of government schools

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will reserve 5% of seats in engineering and medical colleges for students who pass out of State-run schools.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement after a Cabinet meeting held in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia on Friday.

“Students who have studied from Class 8 to Class 12 at a stretch in a government school will be eligible for the reservation,” he said.

The decision is believed to be aimed at increasing enrolment in schools run by the Assam government, many of which have been merged owing to lack of students or poor academic performance.

Assam has more than 50 engineering colleges and 13 medical colleges, including an All India Institute of Medical Sciences near Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of a new Corporate Social Responsibility Authority for increasing the CSR fund investment in the State. This authority would have an IAS officer as the chief executive officer.

