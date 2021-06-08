Assam to replicate Bharat Ratna, Padma awards

The annual awardees will be entitled to benefits such as free treatment for critical illness and free travel in State corporation buses

The Assam government has decided to replicate the annual Bharat Ratna and Padma awards entailing a slew of benefits for the awardees.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma on Tuesday.

While the Asom Ratna would be presented to one person who has made a significant contribution to society, the Asom Bibhushan would be presented to three, the Asom Bhushan to two and the Asom Shree to 10 persons every year.

The awards will carry ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively with benefits such as free treatment for critical illness, free stay at Assam Bhawans across the country and free travel in State Transport Corporation buses.

“From this year, we have decided to confer literary pension in the name of litterateur Homen Borgohain on his birthday [December 7]. Likewise, sports pension would be conferred in the name of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Barua on his birthday [September 3]) and Artiste Award on January 17,” said Water Resources Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika after the meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the simplification of flood damage assessment and repairing of infrastructure. The deputy commissioners have been authorised to take action between April 1 to October 31.

Among other decisions was the display of the photograph of Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi along with those of the President and the Prime Minister in all government offices, and the formation of a committee to utilise 77,000 bighas of government land freed from encroachers at Gorukhuti in Darrang district.

The five-member committee would be headed by BJP legislator Padma Hazarika.