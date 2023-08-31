ADVERTISEMENT

Assam to relaunch drive against child marriage in September

August 31, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - GUWAHATI

More than 3,000 people were picked up during the first crackdown in February

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI The drive against child marriages in Assam will be relaunched in September, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 31. 

The last such drive in February caused a commotion across the State after 4,235 complaints were registered and more than 3,000 people, including 93 women, were arrested for involvement in child marriage.

On Thursday, Mr. Sarma said that he had instructed officials at the fourth conference of the Superintendents of Police on July 28 to start another drive and prepare specific operating procedures to deal with child-marriage accused up to August 31. 

He also sought to create awareness among the vulnerable populations so that girls were not married off before they attain 18 years of age and get every opportunity to pursue their dreams in life.

The fresh push against child marriage followed the Chief Minister’s announcement on Independence Day that the State government was determined to come up with a piece of robust legislation for abolishing polygamy. 

An expert committee headed by retired judge Rumi Phukan was assigned to go through all legal aspects for introducing a suitable piece of law against polygamy. 

Although some tribal communities practice polygamy, the February drive was seen as being targeted at the Bengali-origin Muslims. 

