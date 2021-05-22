Assam to introduce cow protection bill

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi addressing the Assembly session in Guwahati on Saturday.

22 May 2021 23:21 IST

Governor underlines govt.’s commitment to protect satras

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said the State government would introduce a cow protection bill in the next Assembly session.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Assembly, he said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy for protecting the cow that gives “life sustaining milk” and is considered a sacred animal. “I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the cow protection bill in the next Assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the State,” he said.

The zero-tolerance policy would entail stringent punishment for those found transporting cattle outside Assam, the Governor said.

“Once passed, Assam will join other States which have passed similar bills,” he said.

The Governor also underlined the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s commitment to recover the lands of the satras (Vaishnav monasteries) and places of worship from illegal encroachments. “My government will remain committed to strengthening the namghars (prayer halls) and protecting the rights of the satras. A task force will be constituted to recover the lands of the satras and places of worship from illegal encroachments,” he said.

Grants to be given

“We will also continue to strengthen the satras by providing them grants-in-aid,” he added.