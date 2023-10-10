Assam to host agriculture value chain financing conclaves

October 10, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - GUWAHATI

A series of value-chain financing conclaves would be organised in Assam from October 12 to November 2 with an aim to revolutione the farm sector, officials said on Monday.

The Agri Value-Chain Financing Conclave is said to be the first such initiative “to bridge the knowledge gap and introduce appropriate financing instruments” for smooth financial services in the agricultural sector.

The conclaves would be conducted by the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society (ARIAS) under the State-run Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project.

The conclaves would take place in four zones – Silchar, Jorhat, Morigaon, and Lakhimpur – targeting farmers, farmer interest groups (FIGs), farmer producer companies (FPCs), self-help groups (SHGs), and traders from across 12 districts of Assam.

“The event aims to facilitate and promote value-chain financing models to benefit farmers, FIGs, FPCs, and other stakeholders, foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among participants from various sectors,” an ARIAS spokesperson said.

“The conclaves will also showcase innovative financial products, digital financial literacy, financial inclusion, Kisan credit card, and financing of agriculture infrastructure projects among others to improve access to agricultural finance to meet the needs of various actors in the value chain,” he said.

Apart from the district officials concerned, the conclaves will have representatives from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and other financial institutions.

Currently, despite high demand for credit and general financial services, there is a lack of knowledge and appropriate financial instruments that have prevented the provision of these services widely.

The financers often struggle to contain their risks and costs in financing agriculture resulting in a large gap in adequate financing, officials said.

