Assam to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students

Students who secured 75% marks will get the scooters

PTI Guwahati
October 20, 2022 08:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Assam government will distribute scooters among nearly 36,000 meritorious students, mostly girls, who have passed this year's higher secondary examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposal for implementing the programme at a cost of ₹258.9 crore was passed by the State cabinet on Wednesday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told reporters after its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A total of 35,800 students -- 29,748 girls who secured first division and 6,052 boys who secured 75% marks -- will get the scooters, he said.

The Department of Higher Education will also provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to the students, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cabinet also decided to hike the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialized colleges to ₹55,000, the minister said.

The cabinet decided on the guidelines for issuing certificates to hill tribes in plains and plain tribes in hills, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The caste certificates will be issued by the deputy commissioners under 'Mission Bhumiputra' to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits provided by the State government, he said.

To boost tourism, it was also decided that a hotel will be developed in Kaziranga by the Hyatt Group, Mr. Baruah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app