Assam to give job cards to returnee labourers: Minister

MGNREGA wages increased from ₹182 to ₹213

The Assam government has set a seven-day deadline for providing job cards to migrant labourers who have returned from other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Their daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has also been increased from ₹182 to ₹213, he said.

“Some 3.67 lakh people have been engaged in daily labour from April 24 onwards,” Mr. Sarma said without specifying if they were the migrants.

He also said the labourers returning to Assam would get 5 kg of rice per head for two months.

