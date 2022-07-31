Assam to give ₹18 extra to 22 lakh beneficiaries for buying tricolour

Workers prepare Indian national flags to be sold as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, in Tezpur, on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 22:09 IST

The State pays ₹1,000 to 22 lakh beneficiaries on the 10th of every month

Some 22 lakh beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme in Assam will get ₹18 extra for August to buy a national flag or two.

The Assam government has been transferring ₹1,000 as monetary benefit to the bank accounts of economically weak women on the 10 th of every month under the Orunodoi scheme. The programme, launched in October 2020, initially entailed ₹830 per month.

“We shall be transferring ₹1,018 to the account of each of the Orunodoi beneficiaries for August so that they can buy the national flags for gifting,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The extra amount would enable each beneficiary to either buy a larger national flag priced at ₹18 or two smaller ones of ₹9 each.

On Sunday, a fixed deposit certificate of ₹7.5 lakh each was handed over to eight children who lost both parents to COVID-19. Under the scheme named Mukhya Mantrir Shishu Seva, ₹3,500 as interest on the fixed deposit would be credited in the bank account of each child until they attain 24 years of age.

“After 24 years, they can withdraw the principal amount or reinvest it,” Mr. Sarma said.

The scheme was also extended to two Garo tribal children whose parents were killed by miscreants on September 1, 2021.