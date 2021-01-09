Assam to gift khadi clothes to employees

GUWAHATI

09 January 2021 00:59 IST

The Assam government has decided to gift khadi shirt, endi shawl and endi stole to Grade IV male and female employees in a phased manner from January, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision to provide free khadi clothes would be implemented as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his movement for khadi besides paving the way for Assam to be self-reliant, CM Sarbananda Sonowal said. He instructed Handloom and Textile Minister Ranjit Dutta to ensure implementation of the initiative.

