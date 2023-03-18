Assam teacher arrested for giving daughter answers inside exam centre

March 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Amid the outcry over the leak of class 10 general science and Assamese question papers, a teacher was arrested in southern Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly giving answers to his daughter in the sick room of an examination centre.

Anwarul Haque of Banskandi Nena Mia Higher Secondary School was arrested by the district police on Friday after a video showing him giving answers to his daughter on the day of the class 12 advanced language exam went viral on social media.

Mr. Haque and another teacher of the school, Bikash Purkayastha were suspended after the incident. The latter is absconding, the police said.

Class 10 paper leak

On Saturday, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam faced another round of embarrassment when reports claimed that the geography question paper of the high school leaving certificate (class 10) exam had also been leaked.

“The claim is fake. The question paper on geography that was made viral on social media was from 2021,” Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

The Assam police have so far held 32 people in connection with the leak of the class 10 science and Assamese paper papers. Two masterminds of the case, both teachers in an eastern Assam school, were arrested.

The examination for science and all major Indian languages have been rescheduled.

