Assam teacher arrested for giving daughter answers inside exam centre

March 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A video of him giving answers to his daughter went viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of students appearing for the ongoing Assam’s HSLC (Class X) Examination stage a protest in front of the office of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). Assam police on March 18 arrested a teacher in southern Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly giving answers to his daughter in the sick room of an examination centre. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the outcry over the leak of class 10 general science and Assamese question papers, a teacher was arrested in southern Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly giving answers to his daughter in the sick room of an examination centre.

ALSO READ
Two masterminds of Assam Class 10 paper leak arrested 

Anwarul Haque of Banskandi Nena Mia Higher Secondary School was arrested by the district police on Friday after a video showing him giving answers to his daughter on the day of the class 12 advanced language exam went viral on social media.

Mr. Haque and another teacher of the school, Bikash Purkayastha were suspended after the incident. The latter is absconding, the police said.

Class 10 paper leak

On Saturday, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam faced another round of embarrassment when reports claimed that the geography question paper of the high school leaving certificate (class 10) exam had also been leaked.

“The claim is fake. The question paper on geography that was made viral on social media was from 2021,” Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

The Assam police have so far held 32 people in connection with the leak of the class 10 science and Assamese paper papers. Two masterminds of the case, both teachers in an eastern Assam school, were arrested.

The examination for science and all major Indian languages have been rescheduled.

