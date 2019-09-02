Assam tea garden doctor, assaulted following a worker’s death, succumbs to injuries

An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation, officials said.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

“The garden doctor, 73-year-old Deben Dutta, was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate’s hospital,” a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Ms. Korati said that tea garden workers had gheraoed the hospital and Dr. Dutta had to be rescued by the police. He was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, she said.

Probe ordered

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner said follow-up action into the incident has been initiated and the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations has condemned the incident.

“Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok tea estate while he was on duty in the estate hospital,” it said. The Assam Valley CCPA has demanded strict action against the guilty.