Assam students’ union intensifies anti-CAA protests

Members sit on hunger strike across State

Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday went on an 11-hour hunger strike across the State to protest the BJP’s avowed commitment to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the Assembly elections.

The hunger strike coincided with the election rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 20, members of the AASU organised a State-wide rally on two-wheelers to oppose the CAA.

“We will never allow the CAA to be implemented. Assam cannot be a dumping ground for immigrants all the time,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

Another students’ organisation, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad, has also announced a fresh phase of anti-CAA protests from March 25, two days before the first phase of polling on March 27.

“We will fight the CAA, come what may,” Parishad general secretary Palash Changmai said.

While the BJP and its allies claim the CAA is a non-issue, the Congress-led Mahajot and a new regional front have campaigned against the controversial law. They have promised to get the Act scrapped if voted to power.