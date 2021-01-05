Assam student group to take anti-CAA fight to Delhi

GUWAHATI

05 January 2021 17:07 IST

“Our objective is to bring different political parties on board,” says leader

An influential students’ organisation in Assam has decided to take the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to New Delhi for mobilising public support.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), which was at the forefront of the anti-foreigners Assam Agitation during 1979-85 along with the All Assam Students’ Union, has also petitioned the Supreme Court for the implementation of the British-era Inner Line Permit (ILP) system that restricts the entry of people from elsewhere in India.

“Apart from staging protests, our objective is to bring different political parties on board for the intervention of the Central government in both CAA and ILP,” AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said on Tuesday.

He added that AJYCP and other like-minded organisations would be reviving the anti-CAA movement on the streets of Assam. The first mass protest across all districts and sub-divisional headquarters of the State has been scheduled for January 9.

“We have also decided to coordinate with political leaders across the eight north-eastern States to lobby for the ILP system in the region, which is a must for protecting the indigenous peoples,” Mr. Changmai said.

The ILP is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. Meghalaya has been demanding, violently at times, the implementation of the system.