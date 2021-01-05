Assam student group to take anti-CAA fight to Delhi

An influential students’ organisation in Assam has decided to take the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to New Delhi for mobilising public support.
The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), which was at the forefront of the anti-foreigners Assam Agitation during 1979-85 along with the All Assam Students’ Union, has also petitioned the Supreme Court for the implementation of the British-era Inner Line Permit (ILP) system that restricts the entry of people from elsewhere in India.
“Apart from staging protests, our objective is to bring different political parties on board for the intervention of the Central government in both CAA and ILP,” AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said on Tuesday.
He added that AJYCP and other like-minded organisations would be reviving the anti-CAA movement on the streets of Assam. The first mass protest across all districts and sub-divisional headquarters of the State has been scheduled for January 9.
“We have also decided to coordinate with political leaders across the eight north-eastern States to lobby for the ILP system in the region, which is a must for protecting the indigenous peoples,” Mr. Changmai said.
The ILP is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. Meghalaya has been demanding, violently at times, the implementation of the system.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath