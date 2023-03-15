HamberMenu
Assam student claims class 10 math paper leaked too 

Dhemaji district police asked to verify, Director-General of Police G.P. Singh said 

March 15, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of All Assam Students’ Unions (AASU) burn an effigy during a protest following the cancellation of the Assam HSLC’s general science exam of 10th standard after the question paper was leaked, in Guwahati on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Activists of All Assam Students’ Unions (AASU) burn an effigy during a protest following the cancellation of the Assam HSLC’s general science exam of 10th standard after the question paper was leaked, in Guwahati on Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Hours after the Assam police arrested three persons and detained more than 20 others in connection with the class 10 general science question paper leak, a student claimed the mathematics question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was leaked too. 

An HSLC candidate in eastern Assam’s Dhemaji district said he received the general mathematics question paper three days before the exam was held on March 6. 

The candidate claimed that he was forwarded the question paper from a WhatsApp group of seven boys. This group was deleted later but he had already downloaded the mathematics paper containing question numbers 6 to 21 for a total of 50 marks. 

“I have asked the district police to verify the claim,” Assam’s Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh said. 

The police have so far arrested three persons, including two Guwahati-based teachers and detained more than 20 others, six students of a private school in Dibrugarh among them. The son of a member of the Mising Autonomous Council has also been detained. 

Members of Opposition political parties and organisations such as the All Assam Students’ Union continued to protest the question paper leak, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. 

The organisations said some teachers and students have been made scapegoats for the question paper leak to save the skins of some officials involved. EOM 

