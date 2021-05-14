Assam starts vaccinating transgenders

GUWAHATI

14 May 2021 23:10 IST

Azizur Khan was caught in two minds. But her faith in Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first transgender judge in the northeastern region, convinced her to take a Covaxin shot.

She was the youngest of some 40 transgenders in the 18-44 age group who were vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus at Tritiyo Nivas, a shelter home for the third gender in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality.

Some of those who turned up for the vaccination programme could not take the shot as they had either not registered or did not carry any identity card.

The transgender-specific vaccination conducted jointly by the All Assam Transgender Association and the State Directorate of Health Services was being billed as the first such programme for the community.