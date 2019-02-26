Other States

Assam spurious liquor death toll mounts to 158

Relatives mourn the death of victims, who died after consuming spurious liquor at a tea garden at Halmari Tea Estate in Golaghat on February 23, 2019.

Relatives mourn the death of victims, who died after consuming spurious liquor at a tea garden at Halmari Tea Estate in Golaghat on February 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Excise department has launched a crackdown on sale and production of illicit liquor across the State

The death toll in the Assam hooch tragedy rose to 158 on Tuesday while more than 300 people are still receiving treatment at hospitals in Jorhat and Golaghat districts, a health department official said.

A man undergoing treatment died on Tuesday at the Golaghat Civil Hospital, taking the toll in the district to 56. More than 50 people are still under care in the hospital, the official said.

In Jorhat district, 78 people were recorded to have died at Jorhat Medical College Hospital and another 20 were brought dead, while 260 are undergoing treatment, the official said. In Titabor sub-divisional hospital of Jorhat district, four persons had died so far, he added.

As many as 22 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, police said.

Following Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s directions, the Excise department has launched a crackdown on sale and production of illicit liquor in both the districts as well as across the State to prevent recurrence of such tragedies in the future.

The State government has also banned the sale of ‘lali gur’ or red molasses used in production of country liquor.

Assam
