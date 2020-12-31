‘Assam spent ₹1,032 cr. on COVID-19 fight’

Guwahati

31 December 2020 00:28 IST

Assam has so far spent ₹1,032.49 crore on expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount includes ₹172 crore that the National Health Mission spent on testing and purchasing of protection kits and life-saving drugs, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assembly.

The Minister, in a written reply, said ₹513.61 crore was provided to districts for expenditure on infrastructure, activities and management of COVID-19 treatment. Another ₹4.15 crore was released to various medical colleges.

Advertising

Advertising