Assam singer seeks anti-Kamatapur movement

January 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who was at the forefront of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, has asked the people of Assam to oppose the Centre’s bid to create a Kamatapur state.

He follows two major ethnic communities – Bodos and Rabhas – and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a minor ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in speaking out against the possible bifurcation of Assam as part of the peace deal with the extremist Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

The KLO caters to the aspirations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community scattered across northern West Bengal and western Assam besides Bangladesh. The KLO’s map of Kamatapur covering large swathes of Assam and West Bengal includes the Bodoland Territorial Region and parts of the proposed Gorkhaland.

“I have heard that Assam will be divided again. You have to oppose it by all means,” Mr. Garg told an audience at a function in western Assam’s Goalpara Saturday evening.

“If you let this happen, you will need a voter card of Kamatapur despite being born in Assam. I want to tell the (Narendra) Modi government from this stage not to pursue it (division of Assam),” the singer said.

AGP legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury had earlier raised his voice against the Kamatapur move. “We don’t want another division of Assam,” he said.

Assam has been divided a few times beginning with the ceding of Sylhet (excluding Karimganj subdivision) to Pakistan in 1947, the creation of Nagaland in 1963 and Meghalaya in 1972 (both as States) and the Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in 1972. The last two became States more than a decade later.

Bodo and Rabha communities also asked the government to ensure that they do not get affected by the creation of Kamatapur. Some communities in West Bengal opposed the idea too.

In 2022, Ananta Ray Maharaj, a descendent of the Cooch Behar royal family, said a plan was afoot for the creation of a Centre-controlled State.

The buzz around Kamatapur has grown stronger after the reported surrender of KLO chairman Jibon Singha and some of his associates before security forces in Nagaland. The KLO leaders had been holed out in Myanmar.

Last week, Mr. Singha said in a statement that the KLO leadership would reach India soon to participate in peace talks. He said the talks would be aimed at restoring the “status quo” of the historic Kamatapur State.

“I am very happy to inform you all that the process of bilateral discussion between the Government of India and KLO on the issue of the people of Koch-Kamatapur has reached its final stage,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT