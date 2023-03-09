Assam sets record for most essays about single person 

March 09, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 9 received a certificate from the Guinness World Records for the maximum number of essays written about a single person.

The BJP-led government in the State had received a total of 42,94,350 lakh handwritten essays on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan to mark his 400 th birth anniversary. The year-long celebration was launched by former President Ramnath Koving from Guwahati in February 2022.

Handing over the certificate to the Chief Minister, a Guinness representative said no other occasion or historical entity has generated almost 43 lakh handwritten notes. The essays were written by people in Assam and elsewhere across the globe.

Mr. Sarma said the State government had appealed to the people to pay tribute to the legendary Ahom army commander on his 400 th birth anniversary by uploading their essays on a portal and mobile phone app launched in November 2022.

The government received more than 57 lakh essays but the Guinness authorities considered 42.94 lakh images of the handwritten essays.

“The initiative was not launched with the objective of creating any record. It was an effort to make the people participate in the momentous event associated with one of the bravest sons of India,” the Chief Minister said.

The government, though, is eying a world record for the world’s largest performance of the Bihu dance during the mid-April Rongali or Bohag Bihu celebration.

The Assam government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Governors and Chief Ministers in the country besides the G20 representatives in India to attend the event aimed at popularising Bihu globally.