Assam seeks scrutiny of teachers’ B. Ed certificates from West Bengal universities 

July 27, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Assam Government has initiated the scrutiny of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) certificates awarded by universities in West Bengal to teachers in the State.

A letter in this regard was issued by Mamata Hojai, Assam Director of Secondary Education, on July 11 to the inspectors of schools, but it was made available to the media on Wednesday. It was based on a complaint lodged by one Hirok Sarma, who claimed many teachers in Assam were in possession of illegal B. Ed and D.El.Ed certificates issued by West Bengal universities.

“In inviting a reference to the letter on the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith a representation as received from the office of the CM, Assam regarding an investigation and crackdown on the illegal D.El.Ed and B.Ed certificates from West Bengal universities, as there are many teachers in the State of Assam whose D.El.Ed and B.Ed. degrees are awarded by these universities,” the letter said.

It asked the inspectors of schools to thoroughly check all B.Ed and D.El.Ed certificates under their jurisdiction and intimate the Department as early as possible.

