Assam secured more than ₹13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Assam has secured investments to the tune of ₹13,364 crore with employment generation for more than 17,000 people in the last 14 months,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the State Cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.
“The IIPA was amended in 2023 to attract mega investments of ₹100 crore and more, with permanent jobs for 200 or more,” he said in a post on X on March 15. “While MoUs for 14 of these proposals were signed earlier, seven agreements were inked on Friday,” the Chief Minister of Assam said.
ADVERTISEMENT