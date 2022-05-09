Assam Science Society creates first micro-forest in college

Lakhipur college staff and members of Assam Science Society opening the first micro-forest in an educational institute | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 09, 2022 08:37 IST

The man-made forest in Goalpara district’s Lakhipur College is based on Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki’s model

A college in western Assam’s Goalpara district has become the first in the State to sport a micro-forest in collaboration with the Assam Science Society.

The man-made forest in Lakhipur College, about 165 km west of Guwahati, is based on the concept of Japanese botanist and ecologist Akira Miyawaki.

Opening the micro-forest on the college campus on Sunday, principal Mirza Mannaf said his team would spare no effort to sustain the society’s project of restoring the environment by using available spaces across educational institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We hope Lakhipur College becomes the launchpad for the micro-forest campaign with the right strategies such as planting the saplings of indigenous trees and medicinal plants,” Nurul Islam, the secretary of the science society’s Lakhipur branch, said.

An expert on zoonotic diseases and researcher in medicinal plants, he underlined the environmental factors in the transmission of diseases between humans and animals.

Bijuli Chakraborty, a biology teacher, and member of the Assam Science Society, dwelt at length on various aspects of planting saplings in educational institutions.