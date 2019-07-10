Assam school makes students block road demanding repairs to it

The administration of southern Assam’s Hailakandi district has served a show-cause notice to a private English medium school for letting its students take part in a road blockade.

The students of Blue Flowers English Medium Higher Secondary School blocked the road at Hailakandi town’s Rabindra Sarani on Tuesday morning demanding repairs to the road on which the school is situated.

The chairperson of the district’s Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday filed an FIR against the principal of the school for violation of children rights and the Juvenile Justice Act. This was after Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli late on Tuesday evening served the show-cause notice asking why “stern action should not be initiated for allowing a large number of minor school students in uniform to resort to road blockade.”

The school authorities have been given a 48-hour deadline to show cause, failing which the permission to run the school could be cancelled.

The blockadehad led to traffic snarls, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike. Officials said the demonstration was uncalled for, since the Public Works Department had given a written assurance to the school that the road would be repaired by July 31.

In April, the Hailakandi district administration asked the Assam Board of Secondary Education to take appropriate action against Oxford School for sending its students in uniform to a political rally at Panchgram.

Four other schools in the district – Adarsha Vidyalaya, Panchgram Quomi Madrassa, Maulana Abdul Ali Jaliliya Madrassa and Cambridge High School – were also issued show-cause notices for making their students attend the rally.