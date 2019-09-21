Assam school mourns fallen shade tree

A school in western Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday mourned the “injury” of a 30-year-old shade tree and flew the school’s flag at half-mast for 24 hours.

A few years ago, a strong wind had tilted the tree within the premises of Phinguagarh High School, about 50 km east of district headquarters Barpeta. On Friday morning, the tree, unable to withstand its own weight, developed a crack on its trunk.

Used to standing under its shade during the morning assembly, most of the some 100 students of the school broke down. The 15 teachers and non-teaching staff sympathised with them and decided to hold a shoksabha (meeting to mourn) instead of the regular assembly.

“We have many trees in our school that was established in 1979 on a little more than 11 bighas (1.9 hectares). The children were particularly attached to this tree and was sad to see it horizontal and hurt,” Siddheswar Roy, the school’s headmaster told The Hindu.

Mr. Roy said he was not sure about the species of the tree but said some call it a “bottlebrush”. He added that the tree could die unless botanists or officials suggested ways to revive it.

“This tree has been a major part of the service life of many of our staff. Their attachment is understandable, as is that of the students,” Mr. Roy said.