Assam sacked 24 ‘law-breaking’ policemen since February 1

July 13, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has fired 24 ‘law-breaking’ policemen of different ranks in the past few months, the State’s chief of police said.

These policemen have been sacked following various charges against them. These include negligence in duty, bribery, working in an inebriated condition, and immoral activities.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said 24 police personnel of different ranks have been dismissed from service since February 1. This was “in pursuance of the directions” given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the time he was appointed the head of the State’s police force.

Eight of these 24 were fired during the past fortnight, officials said.

The Chief Minister said tough action needed to be taken against the police personnel who underperformed or took undue advantage of their position.

“At least 10,000 of some 50,000 police personnel in the State are not up to the mark and (their activities) need checking. So, about 80% of our police personnel are good,” he said.

“We have dismissed only a few of the police personnel who are not good. Many of them will face stern action by 2026,” Dr Sarma said.

He said people in Assam have been living peacefully because of the 80% of policemen who are good.

The Chief Minister had earlier warned alcoholic policemen to quit the habit or leave the force. He also advised the obese police personnel to shed their extra weights if they want to hold on to their jobs.