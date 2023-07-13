Assam rivers rise again after brief pause

July 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The rivers in rain-lashed Assam are swelling again after a brief pause.

Data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the Brahmaputra, Beki, and Disang rivers were flowing over the danger mark at certain stretches during the past 24 hours.

While the flood situation eased during the day on Thursday, a total of 41,285 people continue to be affected, with 2,731 people – mostly in western Assam’s Chirang district – housed across 12 relief camps.

More than four lakh people were affected by the first wave of floods in Assam in June. The flood-hit had returned home after the waters receded.

“We are prepared for the worst as heavy rain has been forecast,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

There has been no loss of life during the past few days but the first wave had claimed seven lives.

Elsewhere in the northeast, landslips and rockslides caused by heavy rainfall have killed at least 10 people in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

