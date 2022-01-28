Assam rights panel issues notice on police firing

GUWAHATI

28 January 2022 19:16 IST

The police had shot and injured a former student leader in Nagaon on charges of drug peddling

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua asking why the State government should not pay compensation to a former student leader shot and injured by the police on charges of drug peddling.

The police in central Assam’s Nagaon had shot Kirti Kamal Bora in the leg on January 22 during an anti-drug operation. The police accused him of drug dealing but members of his family and the local unit of the All Assam Students’ Union said he was framed.

Taking cognisance of the incident two days later, the AHRC said there was a prima facie case of violation of human rights.

“It is felt necessary to issue notice to the Chief Secretary of Assam to show-cause as to why payment of compensation of ₹1.5 lakh as interim relief to the victim should not be recommended,” the rights panel said, fixing February 28 as the date of hearing of the case.

The opposition Congress and regional parties such as Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad said the incident was “yet another case of fake encounter” because of the “jungle raj” unleased by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the State.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on January 23 announced an inquiry into the incident by a one-man commission of Additional Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur. The commission was asked to submit its report after a week.

But he said the police action against criminals of all hues will continue.

At least 28 people have been killed and about 50 injured in “encounters” with alleged drug dealers, cattle smugglers, murderers, kidnappers, rapists and other criminals since May 2021 when Mr Sarma had taken charge as the Chief Minister. EOM