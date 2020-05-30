Assam rights panel issues notice on assault of doctor

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of western Assam’s Chirang district seeking an inquiry into the alleged assault on a doctor by police.

The officer-in-charge of the Amguri police station had on May 24 allegedly assaulted doctor Madhurjya Kakati and two health workers for not wearing a mask after returning from a COVID-19 screening drive.

The incident had triggered anger among the medical fraternity with the Junior Doctors’ Association observing May 27 as black day in protest.

Dr. Kakati, in-charge of the mini public health centre in the district’s Amteka, said he was searching for the keys of his room when the police team arrived at the spot and started abusing him. He apologised for not wearing a mask, but the police beat him along with two health workers and forced them to kneel down.

Directing the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry, the AHRC sought a detailed report to be submitted within a month of receiving the notice.