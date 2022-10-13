Assam rights body registers case against police for abusing 10 young men in custody

The victims were accused of misbehaving with a police officer’s wife

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
October 13, 2022 02:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam Human Rights Commission has registered a case against the police in the Dibrugarh district for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting 10 young men in custody a week ago.

The case, registered on Wednesday, was based on a complaint filed by the members of the All India Kisan Sabha on behalf of Gyandip Borgohain, a tourism entrepreneur.

Mr. Borgohain said an officer in the district’s Moran police station and three civilians thrashed him, his staff and friends on October 7, on charges of having misbehaved with the officer’s wife at a restaurant earlier that day. He also said they were stripped naked and filmed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra told journalists that a departmental inquiry had been ordered against the police officer for his actions against the victims who had returned from a music festival in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app