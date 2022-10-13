Assam rights body registers case against police for abusing 10 young men in custody

GUWAHATI

The Assam Human Rights Commission has registered a case against the police in the Dibrugarh district for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting 10 young men in custody a week ago.

The case, registered on Wednesday, was based on a complaint filed by the members of the All India Kisan Sabha on behalf of Gyandip Borgohain, a tourism entrepreneur.

Mr. Borgohain said an officer in the district’s Moran police station and three civilians thrashed him, his staff and friends on October 7, on charges of having misbehaved with the officer’s wife at a restaurant earlier that day. He also said they were stripped naked and filmed.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra told journalists that a departmental inquiry had been ordered against the police officer for his actions against the victims who had returned from a music festival in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.