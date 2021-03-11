Assam Rifles sentry wounded in attack in Imphal

Police reports said that a scooter-borne person hurled a hand grenade at the transit camp at North AOC in Imphal

An Assam Rifles sentry was wounded on Wednesday night when suspected insurgents lobbed a China-made hand grenade at the transit camp at North AOC in Imphal, police reports said on Thursday. He was identified as Bimal Rai and was on sentry duty at the main gate of the camp.

Police reports said that an unidentified scooter-borne person hurled the hand grenade and managed to escape. The sentry sustained shrapnel injuries.

Meanwhile, an Imphal west district police team on Wednesday re-arrested one Momong Haokip from a house at the border town of Moreh and handed him over to the Lamphel police. He was arrested in connection with a drug-related charge. On February 28, he escaped when he was being taken to court.