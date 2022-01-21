Assam Rifles seize 2,500 kg of explosives in Mizoram

An operation was launched by the Assam Rifles from the Tuipang post of Lunglei Battalion along with police representatives stationed at the Tipa police station of Saiha district on January 20, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

21 January 2022 22:43 IST

This was the largest recovery in five years in the border State, says official

The Assam Rifles have seized 2,500 kg of explosives and 4,500m of detonator near the border village of Zawngling of Saiha district.

An operation was launched by the Assam Rifles from the Tuipang post of Lunglei Battalion, based on specific information, along with police representatives stationed at the Tipa police station of Saiha district on January 20, an Assam Rifles official said. “The Assam Rifles team along with the police established a check post on Tuipang-Zawngling road and intercepted a mini-truck carrying a total of 2,500 kg of explosives and 4,500 metre of detonator,” the official said.

Three men travelling in the vehicle were apprehended and later handed over to the police, the official stated.

Another official said this was the largest recovery in the last five years in Mizoram which shares a long but porous border with Myanmar and smuggling is a major concern.