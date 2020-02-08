Assam Rifles recovers illegal drugs worth ₹120 cr. in Manipur

﻿Troops of the Assam Rifles on Saturday uncovered an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Manipur and recovered illegal drugs worth ₹120 crore in the international market, along with equipment and chemicals.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and representatives of Maphou police station busted the illegal drug processing and manufacturing plant from Kamu Saichang area of Thoubal District of Manipur, the Assam Rifles said in a statement. The plant was being utilised to extract Morphine from Opium which was further processed into brown sugar and heroin, it added.

“During the detailed search, the team recovered approximately 29 kg of heroin brown sugar [solid], 20 litres of brown sugar [liquid], 8 kg of marijuana, including equipment and chemicals used for processing of drugs. The drug after processing was being supplied in the form of loose bags and moulded bricks to the youth of Manipur and Nagaland,” it stated.

A lady identified as Elizabeth Khongsahi has been apprehended by the police, while the owner of the house in which the drug processing plant was functioning was absconding, the Assam Rifles said.

It added that Assam Rifles had been launching swift operations to curb the drug menace in the northeast by targeting the manufacturing and distribution network “to choke the influx of drugs from the neighbouring drug heavens by means of effective manning of the Indo-Myanmar Border.“