Assam Rifles recovers 136 kg gun powder in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles have recovered 136 kg of gun powder in the Longpuighat area of Vaseikai village in Mizoram.

“One individual was apprehended and handed over to Police Station Vaseikai along with recovery for further legal proceedings on Wednesday,” a statement from Assam Rifles said. The operation was carried out based on specific information by the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles along with a police representative.

Smuggling is one of the biggest concerns in Mizoram, which shares a porous border with Myanmar.

