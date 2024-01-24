Assam Rifles jawan shoots self after injuring six colleagues in Manipur

January 24, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI An Assam Rifles jawan shot himself after opening fire at and injuring six of his colleagues at a battalion of the paramilitary force deployed close to the India-Myanmar border in southern Manipur. The incident happened early on Wednesday.

The condition of the injured personnel, evacuated to a military hospital, was reported to be stable.

An Assam Rifles official said the jawan, a local from a nearby district, had returned from leave on January 20.

Taking to X, the Manipur police said all the injured men were non-Manipuris.

“In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation. This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with the ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur,” it said.

Investigation into the incident had been ordered to ascertain the facts, the police said.

“All Assam Rifles battalions have a mixed class composition, including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite the polarisation of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” the police said on the microblogging site.