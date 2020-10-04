Assam Rifles jawan killed in Arunachal ambush

Security forces suspect role of NSCN-K and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent in the attack

Suspected extremists on Sunday ambushed and killed an Assam Rifles jawan in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Another jawan was injured seriously in the ambush around 9 a.m. near Hetlong village under the Jairampur police station.

No group has taken responsibility, but district officials and the security forces suspect 30-35 members of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent headed by Paresh Baruah and the Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) carried out the attack.

“A water tanker of the 19 Assam Rifles that was travelling to Hetlong village to fetch water came under attack,” Changlang District Magistrate Devansh Yadav said.

“We received reports that there was an explosion, but this cannot be confirmed until we receive the autopsy report. In all likelihood, the death was caused by bullet,” he added.

A defence spokesperson said the injured jawan was admitted to a government hospital in Changlang. It was not immediately known how many personnel were travelling in the water tanker. It was not escorted by any other vehicle.

In May 2019, suspected NSCN-K militants had carried out a similar attack on an Assam Rifles water tanker in Nagaland’s Mon district in which two personnel were killed and three others injured.