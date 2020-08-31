Assam reports 7 more COVID deaths, 1,980 new positive cases

The death rate in the State is currently 0.28% which is among the lowest in the country, the Minister said

Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Sunday taking the total fatalities to 296, while 1,980 new positive cases pushed the States tally to 1,05,774, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two deaths each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Golaghat and Chirang districts, while one person died in Cachar.

Among the 1,980 fresh infections, 453 are reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 239 from Nagaon, 134 from Jorhat and 107 from Cachar. The remaining 1,047 cases were registered in several other districts.

The new cases were detected out of 34,102 tests conducted during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 5.84%, Mr. Sarma said.

The total number of samples tested in the State so far is 21,87,187.

Meanwhile, 1,417 patients were cured of the disease on Sunday and the current recovery rate is 79.49 per cent.

Of the total 1,05,774 COVID-19 positive cases in the State, 21,548 are active, while 83,927 have been discharged and three migrated out of the State.

The Minister on Sunday visited former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and other MLAs who have tested COVID-19 positive and are undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

“To enquire about health of former CM Sri @tarun_gogoi I visited GMCH, and using PPE kit personally went inside the unit where he is recuperating. Also met other Hon MLAs, who have been found #COVID19 +. Wished them well, and speedy recovery,” Mr. Sarma tweeted.

Four MLAs Naren Sonowal (AGP), Rituparna Baruah (BJP), Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF) and Najrul Hoque (AIUDF) tested positive on Sunday taking the total number of legislators who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 24, including a minister, Sum Ronghang.

Mr. Sarma also inaugurated a 55-bed special COVID paediatrics unit at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here.