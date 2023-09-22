Assam regional party starts anti-polarisation yatra 

September 22, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday started its ‘One Assam Yatra’ to drum up support against the politics of polarisation in the State.

Leaders and supporters of the party would cover the State in 40 days from western Assam’s Dhubri town, the starting point of the yatra, to Sadiya on the State’s eastern tip.

“The situation today warrants resistance to the divisive politics of the BJP and other parties such as the All India United Democratic Front. Our yatra is aimed at repairing the social fabric their divisive politics has ripped apart,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said after the launch of the yatra from Dhubri’s Netai Dhubini Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Religion is being used as a weapon under the BJP’s reign, and leaders are giving provocative speeches. This has to stop for people in Assam to live together in keeping with our cultural ethos,” he said.

Mr. Gogoi, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, and other leaders of the party also prayed at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Dhubri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT