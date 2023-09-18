ADVERTISEMENT

Assam regional party plans ‘unification’ yatra

September 18, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - GUWAHATI

The mass movement from Dhubri to Sadiya is aimed at generating support against the politics of polarisation and fascism, the Assam Jatiya Parishad says

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Taking a cue from the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has announced a similar mass movement across the State from September 21.

The ‘One Assam Yatra’ — from Dhubri, a town in western Assam close to the border with Bangladesh, to Sadiya in the east bordering Arunachal Pradesh — is aimed at generating support against the politics of polarisation and fascism in the BJP-ruled State, the AJP said.

“It is high time for people in the State to unite against communalism, large-scale corruption, and dictatorial rule. Our yatra is envisaged to generate awareness toward the rejection of divisive politics,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Jagadish Bhuyan, the party’s general secretary, said the situation in Assam is such that people from one part of the State have begun to distrust those from another. The psychological divide between the residents of Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley has widened with the BJP instigating the latter to seek separate statehood, he said.

“We seek to change mindsets for the people to rightfully exercise their rights,” he said.

